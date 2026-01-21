2026 Summer House League - Barrie

Hosted by
About this event
For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 29th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between 6:00-10:30pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
(House League + Skills Training Clinic) = $25 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 29th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:30pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic: starts June 26th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
(House League + Summer Camp) = $25 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 29th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:30pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Summer Camp: This camp will run July 20th - 23rd from 9-3pm and July 24th from 9-12pm.
(House League + Summer Camp + Skills Training Clinic) = $50 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 29th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:30pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic: starts June 26th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
Summer Camp: This camp will run July 20th - 23rd from 9-3pm and July 24th from 9-12pm.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!