Christian Youth Basketball League

Christian Youth Basketball League

About this event

2026 Summer House League - Barrie

284 Cundles Rd E

Barrie, ON L4M 6L1, Canada

2026 Summer House League
$275
Available until Feb 14

For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 29th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between 6:00-10:30pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*

2026 Summer House League Plus (Intermediate/Advanced)
$425
Available until Feb 14

(House League + Skills Training Clinic) = $25 OFF

House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 29th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:30pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*

Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic: starts June 26th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*

2026 Summer House League Premium
$525
Available until Feb 27

(House League + Summer Camp) = $25 OFF

House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 29th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:30pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*

Summer Camp: This camp will run July 20th - 23rd from 9-3pm and July 24th from 9-12pm. 

2026 Summer House League Ultimate (Intermediate/Advanced)
$650
Available until Feb 27

(House League + Summer Camp + Skills Training Clinic) = $50 OFF

House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts May 29th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:30pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*

Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic: starts June 26th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*

Summer Camp: This camp will run July 20th - 23rd from 9-3pm and July 24th from 9-12pm. 

