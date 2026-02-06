Christian Youth Basketball League

Christian Youth Basketball League

2026 Summer House League - Kingston

85 Maccauley St.

Kingston, ON K7K 2V8, Canada

2026 Summer House League
$275
Available until Feb 26

For Grades 8-12 - Season starts June 3th games and practices are scheduled on Wednesdays for one hour anywhere between between 5:30-8:30 for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*

2026 Summer House League Premium
$525
Available until Mar 12

(House League + Summer Camp) = $25 OFF

House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts June 3rd games and practices are scheduled on Wednesdays for one hour anywhere between between 5:30-8:30 for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*

Summer Camp: Begins August 17th - 21st from 9-3pm and August 19th from 9-12pm.

