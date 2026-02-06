2026 Summer House League - Kingston

Hosted by
About this event
For Grades 8-12 - Season starts June 3th games and practices are scheduled on Wednesdays for one hour anywhere between between 5:30-8:30 for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
(House League + Summer Camp) = $25 OFF
House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts June 3rd games and practices are scheduled on Wednesdays for one hour anywhere between between 5:30-8:30 for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*
Summer Camp: Begins August 17th - 21st from 9-3pm and August 19th from 9-12pm.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!