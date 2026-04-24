2026 Summer Quran Camp d'été 2026

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Please start by adding this to your cart. You will buy this ticket only once for the whole Summer.
If you're registering only one child, that's the only ticket that you will purchase. Each ticket is for one week of camp. Please buy as many tickets as needed. i.e. if you're paying for 2 weeks, click the + sign to add a second ticket to your cart. If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.
If you're registering two children, you need to purchase this ticket. Each ticket is for one week of camp for your 2 kids. Please buy as many tickets as needed. i.e. if you're paying for 2 weeks, click the + sign to add a second ticket to your cart. If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.
If you're registering three children, you need to purchase this ticket. Each ticket is for one week of camp for your 3 kids. Please buy as many tickets as needed. i.e. if you're paying for 2 weeks, click the + sign to add a second ticket to your cart. If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.
If you're registering four children, you need to purchase this ticket. Each ticket is for one week of camp for your 4 kids. Please buy as many tickets as needed. i.e. if you're paying for 2 weeks, click the + sign to add a second ticket to your cart. If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.
If you're registering five children, you need to purchase this ticket. Each ticket is for one week of camp for your 5 kids. Please buy as many tickets as needed. i.e. if you're paying for 2 weeks, click the + sign to add a second ticket to your cart. If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.
Please buy as many tickets as the number of weeks you need for one child: i.e. if you're paying for one child using the day care center for 2 weeks, you will buy 2 tickets (click the + sign to add as many tickets as needed). If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.
Please buy as many tickets as the number of weeks you need for two children: i.e. if you're paying for two children using the day care center for 3 weeks, you will buy 3 tickets (click the + sign to add as many tickets as needed). If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.
Please buy as many tickets as the number of weeks you need for three children: i.e. if you're paying for 3 children using the day care center for 2 weeks, you will buy 2 tickets (click the + sign to add as many tickets as needed). If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.
Please buy as many tickets as the number of weeks you need for four children: i.e. if you're paying for 4 children using the day care center for 2 weeks, you will buy 2 tickets (click the + sign to add as many tickets as needed). If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.
Please buy as many tickets as the number of weeks you need for 5 children: i.e. if you're paying for 5 children using the day care center for 2 weeks, you will buy 2 tickets (click the + sign to add as many tickets as needed). If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.
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