WIAIH - West Island Association for the Intellectually Handicapped / Association de l'Ouest de l'Île pour les handicapés intellectuels

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WIAIH - West Island Association for the Intellectually Handicapped / Association de l'Ouest de l'Île pour les handicapés intellectuels

About this event

2026 Summer Recreation

Camp Kiwanis
$275

The weekly cost for Camp Kiwanis is 275$

Teen Camp: Week 1 and/or Week 2
$220

This is to be used ONLY to pay for Week 1 and/or Week 2 of Teen Camp. The weekly cost for all other weeks of Teen Camp is $275.

Teen Camp: Any week EXCEPT Week 1 and/or Week 2
$275

This is to be used to pay for any week of Teen Camp EXCEPT Week 1 and/or Week 2.

Adult Day Camp
$275

This is to be used to pay for any week of Adult Day Camp (Adults 21 years and older).

One-week overnight camp
$650

This is to be used to pay for Overnight Camp (adults 21 years and over).

Friday Night Club
$95

18 years and older. Fridays 7p.m. to 9p.m.

Add a donation for WIAIH - West Island Association for the Intellectually Handicapped / Association de l'Ouest de l'Île pour les handicapés intellectuels

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