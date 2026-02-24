2026 Summer Recreation

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About this event
The weekly cost for Camp Kiwanis is 275$
This is to be used ONLY to pay for Week 1 and/or Week 2 of Teen Camp. The weekly cost for all other weeks of Teen Camp is $275.
This is to be used to pay for any week of Teen Camp EXCEPT Week 1 and/or Week 2.
This is to be used to pay for any week of Adult Day Camp (Adults 21 years and older).
This is to be used to pay for Overnight Camp (adults 21 years and over).
18 years and older. Fridays 7p.m. to 9p.m.
$
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