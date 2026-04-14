2026 Summer Training for Development Group(including mini-volleyball)

Hosted by
About this event
Select this if you want to register for the full summer session at École Secondaire St-Laurent.
Every Friday 6:30pm to 9pm(July 3rd to August 14th, total 7 training classes)
Select this if you want to register for the full summer session at College Beaubois.
Every Sunday 2:15pm to 4:15pm(July 5th to August 30th, total 9 training classes)
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!