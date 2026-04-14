Le Club de Volley-Ball Dynamique

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Le Club de Volley-Ball Dynamique

About this event

2026 Summer Training for Development Group(including mini-volleyball)

Full Summer Session at École Secondaire St-Laurent
$218.75

Select this if you want to register for the full summer session at École Secondaire St-Laurent.

Every Friday 6:30pm to 9pm(July 3rd to August 14th, total 7 training classes)

Full Summer Session at College Beaubois
$225

Select this if you want to register for the full summer session at College Beaubois.

Every Sunday 2:15pm to 4:15pm(July 5th to August 30th, total 9 training classes)

July 3rd 6:30pm to 9pm (École Secondaire St-Laurent)
$37.50

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July 10th 6:30pm to 9pm (École Secondaire St-Laurent)
$37.50

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July 17th 6:30pm to 9pm (École Secondaire St-Laurent)
$37.50

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July 24th 6:30pm to 9pm (École Secondaire St-Laurent)
$37.50

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July 31th 6:30pm to 9pm (École Secondaire St-Laurent)
$37.50

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August 7th 6:30pm to 9pm (École Secondaire St-Laurent)
$37.50

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August 14th 6:30pm to 9pm (École Secondaire St-Laurent)
$37.50

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July 5th 2:15pm to 4:15pm (College Beaubois)
$30

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July 12th 2:15pm to 4:15pm (College Beaubois)
$30

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July 19th 2:15pm to 4:15pm (College Beaubois)
$30

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July 26th 2:15pm to 4:15pm (College Beaubois)
$30

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August 2nd 2:15pm to 4:15pm (College Beaubois)
$30

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August 9th 2:15pm to 4:15pm (College Beaubois)
$30

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August 16th 2:15pm to 4:15pm (College Beaubois)
$30

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August 23th 2:15pm to 4:15pm (College Beaubois)
$30

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August 30th 2:15pm to 4:15pm (College Beaubois)
$30

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