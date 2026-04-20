2026 Summer Training(College Charles-Lemoyne Development Group)

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About this event
Select this if you want to register for the full summer session.
Every Tuesday and Thursday 6:30pm to 9pm(July 7th to August 20th)
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
Select this if you want to register for this specific day.
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