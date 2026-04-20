Le Club de Volley-Ball Dynamique

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Le Club de Volley-Ball Dynamique

About this event

2026 Summer Training(College Charles-Lemoyne Development Group)

125 Pl. Charles-Lemoyne

Sainte-Catherine, QC J5C 0A1, Canada

Full Summer Session (total 14 classes)
$437.50

Select this if you want to register for the full summer session.

Every Tuesday and Thursday 6:30pm to 9pm(July 7th to August 20th)

July 7th 6:30pm to 9pm
$37.50

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July 9th 6:30pm to 9pm
$37.50

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July 14th 6:30pm to 9pm
$37.50

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July 16th 6:30pm to 9pm
$37.50

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July 21th 6:30pm to 9pm
$37.50

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July 23th 6:30pm to 9pm
$37.50

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July 28th 6:30pm to 9pm
$37.50

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July 30th 6:30pm to 9pm
$37.50

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August 4th 6:30pm to 9pm
$37.50

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August 6th 6:30pm to 9pm
$37.50

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August 11th 6:30pm to 9pm
$37.50

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August 13th 6:30pm to 9pm
$37.50

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August 18th 6:30pm to 9pm
$37.50

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August 20th 6:30pm to 9pm
$37.50

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