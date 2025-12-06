2026 Summer Winds Family Music Festival

Logo/name on event signage and website. Welcome sign at site entrance. Verbal recognition during introduction of entertainment. Complimentary VIP festival passes customized to your specific needs. Opportunity to sponsor all musical acts on both nights of the Festival. Customized to promote the sponsor. Note: when you purchase this package you will automatically receive one VIP ticket. We will deliver you the additional tickets either electronically or via physical tickets. Your choice. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult are free.