Two men stand on a golf course with a putting green in the foreground, while a distant golfer is visible against a backdrop of trees and mountains.

Hosted by

Swingin for Sherbs (The Kyle Sherbaty Memorial Golf Tournament)

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Swingin for Sherbs (The Kyle Sherbaty Memorial Golf Tournament)'s Silent Auction

Gift of Flight item
Gift of Flight
$500

Starting bid

Westjet - one (1) roundtrip flight for two (2) guests to any regularly

Things to know about the gift of flight*:

• Fees, taxes, and surcharges are the responsibility of guests traveling

and must be paid for at the time of booking with a valid credit card.

Does not include optional fees such as checked baggage or cabin upgrades.

• Valid on any regularly scheduled WestJet marketed and operated flight. Voucher is not valid for redemption on WestJet Vacations’ or

Sunwing Vacations’ packages, flights operated by Sunwing Airlines, code share, charter or interline flights.

• All bookings and travel must be completed within one year from the date of the event.

• Voucher is limited and subject to promotional space availability of

eligible fare options and flight schedule. Not all flights have promotional space.

• Flights must be roundtrip to and from the same locations. All guests must travel together on the same itinerary, dates and flights.

• Voucher cannot be used on some dates, including statutory holiday and peak travel dates


Bracelet 6.5" item
Bracelet 6.5"
$5

Starting bid

Designs by Sue

$20 Value

Bracelet 6.5" item
Bracelet 6.5"
$5

Starting bid

Chakra

I AM Divine Connected

Expressive Loved Strong

Creative & Safe

6'5" bracelet

Designs by Sue

$20 Value

Bracelet 6.5" item
Bracelet 6.5"
$5

Starting bid

Amethyst

ALL Healing

Designs by Sue

$20 Value

Bracelet 6" item
Bracelet 6"
$5

Starting bid

Chakra

I AM Divine Connected

Expressive Loved Strong

Creative & Safe

Designs by Sue

$20 Value

A Paper Life Card Gift Basket item
A Paper Life Card Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Handmade variety occassion cards and custom art decor

Donated by A Paperlife - Cheryl

$150 Value

Bracelet 7.5" item
Bracelet 7.5"
$5

Starting bid

Chakra

I AM Divine Connected

Expressive Loved Strong

Creative & Safe

Designs by Sue

$20 Value

Bracelet 7.5" Mens item
Bracelet 7.5" Mens
$5

Starting bid

Lava

Grounding & Stability

Designs by Sue

$20 Value

Lululemon Pace breaker Jacket item
Lululemon Pace breaker Jacket
$20

Starting bid

Size Large

$168 Value

Donated BC Hockey

Bracelet 7.5" Mens item
Bracelet 7.5" Mens
$5

Starting bid

Lava

Grounding & Stability

Designs by Sue

$20 Value

Bracelet 7" item
Bracelet 7"
$5

Starting bid

Red Tiger

Healing & Protection

Designs by Sue

$20 Value

Manicure or pedicure item
Manicure or pedicure
$5

Starting bid

Sposa Nails Manicure or pedicure gift card

Value $35

$100 Emilio Finatti gift card item
$100 Emilio Finatti gift card
$10

Starting bid

Emilio Finatti gift card For the best pizza around!

2 club seats for Canucks Home Game with parking item
2 club seats for Canucks Home Game with parking
$200

Starting bid

Club seats are 105 and 106 Row 8 Centre ice behind the penalty box. 

$700+ Value

Three months free Gold’s gym item
Three months free Gold’s gym
$20

Starting bid

Three months free Gold’s gym $180 Value

Thrive Greenery Gift basket item
Thrive Greenery Gift basket
$15

Starting bid

$50 Gift certificate

Assorted candy bag

Saltspring Soapworks Comfey Cocao Butter Lotion

Bush Berry Sunny Days loose leaf tea

"Midnight Blooms" Villager Puzzle

$128 value

$100 gift card item
$100 gift card
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Sugar‘d Cloverdale, White Rock and Abbotsford $100 value

Michaud’s gift card item
Michaud’s gift card
$10

Starting bid

Michaud’s $100 gift card and product at both Michaud’s and Harry & sons

Charcuterie for 20 people item
Charcuterie for 20 people item
Charcuterie for 20 people
$50

Starting bid

Elevate your event with Charcuterie for 20 people donated by Via Tavola

$500 value

Signed Kristen Campbell Golden Eyes Bauer Hockey stick item
Signed Kristen Campbell Golden Eyes Bauer Hockey stick
$50

Starting bid

Signed Kristen Campbell Golden Eyes Bauer Hockey stick

$500 Value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!