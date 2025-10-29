Centre For Diverse Learners

Centre For Diverse Learners

About the memberships

2026 Symposium Sponsorships

Knowledge Partner (Title Sponsor)
$5,000

No expiration

Logo on all event promotions + website, recognition throughout the full symposium and podcast series, sponsor spotlight feature, co-host visibility at the in-person showcase, 4 VIP passes.

Learning Ally
$2,500

No expiration

Logo on digital symposium materials, recognition during one themed week, mention in one podcast episode that week, 2 VIP passes.

Community Connector
$500

No expiration

Logo featured within the Open Minds & Open Doors showcase displays + recognition in the event program and post-event gratitude communications.

