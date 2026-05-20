2026 Annual Fundraising Evening - TAM-TAM DON

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About this event
The Platine Corporate Package also includes 20 tickets for the evening, level 1 exposure, all the benefits of previous event-based initiatives, public thanks during the ceremony.
The Gold Corporate Package also includes 10 tickets for the evening, level 2 exposure, all the benefits of silver package, logo on the ticket sales platform.
The Silver Corporate Package also includes 6 tickets for the evening, level 3 exposure, logo on the event website, projection of the logo during the evening and a mention in the post-event thank-you post on our social media.
Appetizers and drinks included. An official tax receipt, with a value of $190, will be issued.
Appetizers and drinks included. An official tax receipt, with an value of $165, will be issued.
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