Tel-Aide Montréal

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Tel-Aide Montréal

About this event

2026 Annual Fundraising Evening - TAM-TAM DON

1440 Rue Drummond

Montréal, QC H3G 1V9, Canada

Platine Package
$12,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

The Platine Corporate Package also includes 20 tickets for the evening, level 1 exposure, all the benefits of previous event-based initiatives, public thanks during the ceremony.

Gold Package
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

The Gold Corporate Package also includes 10 tickets for the evening, level 2 exposure, all the benefits of silver package, logo on the ticket sales platform.

Silver Package
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The Silver Corporate Package also includes 6 tickets for the evening, level 3 exposure, logo on the event website, projection of the logo during the evening and a mention in the post-event thank-you post on our social media.

Individual Ticket
$300

Appetizers and drinks included. An official tax receipt, with a value of $190, will be issued.

Individual Ticket – Non-Profit Organization (NPO)
$275

Appetizers and drinks included. An official tax receipt, with an value of $165, will be issued.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!