2026 Taste of North York Vendor Payment

Hosted by
About this event
$1500 vendor fee + $150 refundable damage deposit. $150 will be returned to you if there are no grease stains or damage the square following the event.
For vendors ONLY selling beverages.
$1000 vendor fee + $150 refundable damage deposit. $150 will be returned to you if there are no grease stains or damage the square following the event.
For vendors ONLY selling desserts.
$1000 vendor fee + $150 refundable damage deposit. $150 will be returned to you if there are no grease stains or damage the square following the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!