Neighbourlink North York

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Neighbourlink North York

About this event

2026 Taste of North York Vendor Payment

Taste of North York Food Tent Vendor (10x10)
$1,650

$1500 vendor fee + $150 refundable damage deposit. $150 will be returned to you if there are no grease stains or damage the square following the event.

Taste of North York Food Truck Vendor
$1,800
Taste of North York Beverage Truck Vendor
$1,250
Taste of North York Business Vendor (10x10)
$1,500
Taste of North York Beverage Only Vendor (10x10)
$1,150

For vendors ONLY selling beverages.


$1000 vendor fee + $150 refundable damage deposit. $150 will be returned to you if there are no grease stains or damage the square following the event.

Taste of North York Dessert Vendor (10x10)
$1,150

For vendors ONLY selling desserts.


$1000 vendor fee + $150 refundable damage deposit. $150 will be returned to you if there are no grease stains or damage the square following the event.

Additional 15amps of Power
$150
Additional 30amps of Power
$250
Additional 50amps of Power
$350
Add a donation for Neighbourlink North York

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