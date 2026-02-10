2026 GOLF INVITATIONAL EARLY BIRD TICKETS

Hosted by
About this event
Golf·ing (ɡälf`ing) / verb
1. n. the art of using a flawed stance, a faulty grip, and an ugly swing to hit a small ball badly toward the wrong hole
Book a full group for Golf & dinner event
Tickets include Dinner, Donation, Prizes & Entertainment
mul·li·gan /ˈməliɡən/ noun
1. a stew made from odds and ends of food.
2. (in informal golf) an extra stroke allowed after a poor shot, not counted on the scorecard -- $20 FOR 3 TICKETS
WINE (wa-hyn)/ noun
1. Liquid happiness
--- PREORDER for the table, menu available at the bar.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!