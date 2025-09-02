District 123 Annual Conference 2026

Hosted by
Rise Above and Beyond Greatness with this exclusive one-month special offer.
Available only from January 1-31, 2026 - a special New Year's gift price to secure your spot at our milestone District Conference.
Join extraordinary leaders, champion speakers, and inspiring storytellers as they gather under one roof for an unforgettable experience. Immerse yourself in world-class keynotes, leadership workshops, electrifying speech contests and career-transforming networking opportunities.
This special offer is your moment to lock in your seat before prices climb the mountain.
Perfect for Toastmasters, leaders, achievers, and dreamers ready to grow, connect and accelerate their personal greatness.
Please note: All sales are final. Tickets are non-refundable.
Zeffy processing fees are optional donations. Select “Other” → $0.00 to opt out. Fees cannot be recovered after payment.
Where Leaders Rise. Where Your Brand Shines.
Become a Platinum Sponsor of the District 123 Communication and Leadership Conference, the premier gathering of communicators and leaders across Ontario. Your brand takes center stage across a transformational 3-day experience featuring keynote speakers, champions, workshops, contests, and high-impact networking.
🏆 Platinum Sponsorship Includes
💼 Exclusive Full-Page Back Cover Ad
📣 Recognition on website, signage, social media, A/V screens
🎤 Live acknowledgments by District Leaders & Facilitators
📘 Listed in Official Program
👀 Maximum visibility for all three days
🔥 Why Platinum?
Unmatched exposure, premium placement, leader-level recognition, and association with communication excellence.
👉 Secure your Platinum Sponsorship today — limited availability (first confirmed, first reserved).
Shine Bright. Lead Boldly.
As a Diamond Sponsor, your organization receives elevated visibility at one of Ontario’s most influential leadership gatherings. Connect with a highly engaged audience of professionals and decision-makers.
💎 Diamond Sponsorship Includes
📰 Full-Page Inside Front or Inside Back Cover Ad
Premium placement reserved exclusively for Diamond level (first confirmed, first reserved).
📣 Recognition Across the Conference
• Website listing
• Event signage
• Social media promotions
• A/V screen features
• Acknowledgment by District Leaders
• Listing in the program
✨ Why Diamond?
High-value exposure with premium placement that commands attention, plus recognition throughout all major sessions.
👉 Reserve your Diamond Sponsorship today while premium inside cover spaces are available.
Your Brand. Front and Center.
Join us as a Gold Sponsor and elevate your visibility throughout the 2026 Conference. Perfect for organizations seeking strong brand presence and alignment with leadership development.
🥇 Gold Sponsorship Includes
📰 Full-Page Interior Program Ad
Showcase your message to every attendee with a full-page ad inside the conference guide.
📣 Recognition Includes
• Logo on website and venue signage
• Social media spotlights
• A/V screen presence
• Verbal acknowledgment by District Leaders
• Program listing
✨ Why Gold?
Ideal balance of visibility, reach, and value — strong exposure across all attendee touchpoints.
👉 Join as a Gold Sponsor and connect with hundreds of leaders and professionals.
Build Visibility. Support Leadership.
As a Silver Sponsor, your organization supports leadership development while gaining meaningful exposure throughout the event.
🥈 Silver Sponsorship Includes
📰 Half-Page Interior Program Ad
High-quality visibility inside the conference program.
📣 Recognition Includes
• Logo on website and signage
• Social media acknowledgment
• A/V screen rotation
• Program listing
✨ Why Silver?
A cost-effective way to reach a professional audience while supporting a transformative event.
👉 Become a Silver Sponsor and grow your brand presence.
Support the Conference. Get Noticed.
Join as a Bronze Sponsor and gain consistent recognition throughout the conference.
🥉 Bronze Sponsorship Includes
📰 Quarter-Page Interior Program Ad
📣 Recognition Includes
• Logo on website
• Logo on event signage
• Social media recognition
• Program listing
✨ Why Bronze?
Perfect for organizations wanting steady visibility and community alignment at an accessible rate.
👉 Become a Bronze Sponsor and show your support for leadership excellence.
A Simple Way to Support and Be Seen.
The Business Card Sponsorship provides an affordable entry point for organizations, entrepreneurs, and local businesses to gain visibility at the District 123 annual conference.
📇 Sponsorship Includes
• Business-card-sized advertisement inside the conference program
• Logo featured on event signage
• Program listing
✨ Why Business Card Level?
A budget-friendly way to reach leaders, professionals, speakers, and community influencers.
👉 Join as a Business Card Sponsor and make your presence known.
