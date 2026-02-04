Laura Secord PAC

2026 Trivia Night - Pre-Sale Tickets & Baby Sitting Sign Up

2500 Lakewood Dr

Vancouver, BC V5N 4V1, Canada

Ticket & Drink
$25

Pre-buy your ticket and receive a complimentary drink with your ticket purchase. $25 at the door, entry only

Team Group Ticket
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Get yourself a group of 10 and make a team and reserve a table.

Baby Sitting
Pay what you can

We have reserved the Lakewood Room at Trout Lake community centre from 615-845pm on March 6th. Parents who are attending the Trivia night can sign up for babysitting for their school-age children. We can accommodate a maximum of 35 kids. First come first serve. Please fill out the linked form after you've purchased your tickets and submitted your donation. Babysitting will only be available to families that have purchased their tickets ahead of time online, not at the door.

Please ensure you fill out all contact info. Kids can be signed in with a volunteer parent (Ka-Hay or Amanda) at either: 


Please click link to fill in form, https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1-1dI25u3fcaccybU4FQ-9oDKFEd6ZcSXLMbM0VDplM8/viewform?edit_requested=true

