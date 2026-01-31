2026 Tryzub Awards Sponsorships

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About this event
Platinum Sponsorship
($10,000 Table purchase + $40,000 Sponsorship).
Charitable tax receipt (in accordance with CRA requirements).
Gold Sponsorship
($10,000 Table purchase + $20,000 Sponsorship).
Charitable tax receipt (in accordance with CRA requirements).
Silver Sponsorship
($10,000 Table purchase + $10,000 Sponsorship).
Charitable tax receipt (in accordance with CRA requirements).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!