The Tryzub Gala Foundation

Hosted by

The Tryzub Gala Foundation

About this event

2026 Tryzub Awards Sponsorships

317 Dundas St W

Toronto, ON M5T 1G4, Canada

Platinum Sponsor
$50,000

Platinum Sponsorship
($10,000 Table purchase + $40,000 Sponsorship).
Charitable tax receipt (in accordance with CRA requirements).

Gold Sponsor
$30,000

Gold Sponsorship
($10,000 Table purchase + $20,000 Sponsorship).
Charitable tax receipt (in accordance with CRA requirements).

Silver Sponsor
$20,000

Silver Sponsorship
($10,000 Table purchase + $10,000 Sponsorship).
Charitable tax receipt (in accordance with CRA requirements).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!