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Tumblers Gymnastics Centre

2026 Tumblers' Classic Competition Silent Auction

Mr. Lube Free Oil Change item
Mr. Lube Free Oil Change
$25

Starting bid

Valid for one free oil change at 1442 Baseline Road, Ottawa. Expires December 2026

2 Koena Spa Passes item
2 Koena Spa Passes
$30

Starting bid

Each pass includes access to the Thermal Experience, 1 sparkling wine and 1 bathrobe rental. Auction is for 2 passes.

$25 Gift Certificate to Moose McGuire's #1 item
$25 Gift Certificate to Moose McGuire's #1
$5

Starting bid

Valid at any Moose McGuires

$25 Gift Certificate to Moose McGuire's #2 item
$25 Gift Certificate to Moose McGuire's #2
$5

Starting bid

Valid at any Moose McGuires

$50 Gift Certificate to Shawarma Palace #1 item
$50 Gift Certificate to Shawarma Palace #1
$10

Starting bid

Valid at ALL Ottawa locations

$50 Gift Certificate to Shawarma Palace #2 item
$50 Gift Certificate to Shawarma Palace #2
$10

Starting bid

Valid at ALL Ottawa locations

$25 Gift Card to BarBurrito #1 item
$25 Gift Card to BarBurrito #1
$5

Starting bid

Valid at all BarBurrito locations in Canada.

$25 Gift Card to BarBurrito #2 item
$25 Gift Card to BarBurrito #2
$5

Starting bid

Valid at all BarBurrito locations in Canada.

$25 Gift Card to BarBurrito #3 item
$25 Gift Card to BarBurrito #3
$5

Starting bid

Valid at all BarBurrito locations in Canada.

$25 Gift Card to BarBurrito #4 item
$25 Gift Card to BarBurrito #4
$5

Starting bid

Valid at all BarBurrito locations in Canada.

$30 Gift Card to Cocobella Spa item
$30 Gift Card to Cocobella Spa
$5

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for Two Full Course Meals item
Gift Certificate for Two Full Course Meals
$10

Starting bid

The certificate entitles you to 2 Appetizers, 2 Quarter Chicken Dinners, 2 soft drinks, and 2 pieces of pie. Dine in Only. Valid until July 31st, 2026.

$25 Gift Certificate to Lone Star item
$25 Gift Certificate to Lone Star
$5

Starting bid

Valid at all Lone Star locations. Valid until October 22, 2026.

Custom Sports Mouthguard ($500 Value) item
Custom Sports Mouthguard ($500 Value)
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $500 - a custom mouthguard is superior to a standard mouthguard because it is designed to fit your unique dental structure offering greater comfort, protection and longevity.

$50 Gift Certificate to Hà Nội Phố item
$50 Gift Certificate to Hà Nội Phố
$10

Starting bid

Valid until April 22, 2027.

$25 Gift Certificate to Hà Nội Phố #1 item
$25 Gift Certificate to Hà Nội Phố #1
$5

Starting bid

Valid until April 22, 2027.

$25 Gift Certificate to Hà Nội Phố #2 item
$25 Gift Certificate to Hà Nội Phố #2
$5

Starting bid

Valid until April 22, 2027.

$50 Juice Dudez Gift Card item
$50 Juice Dudez Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to any Juice Dudez locations

$50 Juice Dudez Gift Card item
$50 Juice Dudez Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to any Juice Dudez locations

Roosters Men's Grooming - Professional Cut and Beard Trim item
Roosters Men's Grooming - Professional Cut and Beard Trim
$10

Starting bid

Valid for one professional haircut and beard trim. Redeemable at 1779 tenth line rd. Orleans ON 613-834-6741

Pack of 4 - Free Bowling Games at Orleans Bowling Centre item
Pack of 4 - Free Bowling Games at Orleans Bowling Centre
$10

Starting bid

4 x One Free Game of Bowling at Orleans Bowling Centre

Pack of 4 - Free Bowling Games at Orleans Bowling Centre item
Pack of 4 - Free Bowling Games at Orleans Bowling Centre
$10

Starting bid

4 x One Free Game of Bowling at Orleans Bowling Centre

Pack of 2 - Free Bowling Games at Orleans Bowling Centre item
Pack of 2 - Free Bowling Games at Orleans Bowling Centre
$5

Starting bid

2 x One Free Game of Bowling at Orleans Bowling Centre

Avalon Family Hair Centre - Free shampoo, cut and blowdry item
Avalon Family Hair Centre - Free shampoo, cut and blowdry
$25

Starting bid

Valid for one Shampoo, cut and blow dry ($65 value) at Avalon Family Hair Centre

1 Month Membership - 9Round Kickboxing Fitness item
1 Month Membership - 9Round Kickboxing Fitness
$50

Starting bid

1 Month Free Membership at 9Round Kickboxing Fitness. Value of $168. Valid at 2010 Trim Rd. Unit 7&8 Orleans ON. K4A 0G4

1 Month Membership - 9Round Kickboxing Fitness item
1 Month Membership - 9Round Kickboxing Fitness
$50

Starting bid

1 Month Free Membership at 9Round Kickboxing Fitness. Value of $168. Valid at 2010 Trim Rd. Unit 7&8 Orleans ON. K4A 0G4

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