2026 Tumblers' Classic Competition Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Valid for one free oil change at 1442 Baseline Road, Ottawa. Expires December 2026
Starting bid
Each pass includes access to the Thermal Experience, 1 sparkling wine and 1 bathrobe rental. Auction is for 2 passes.
Starting bid
Valid at any Moose McGuires
Starting bid
Valid at any Moose McGuires
Starting bid
Valid at ALL Ottawa locations
Starting bid
Valid at ALL Ottawa locations
Starting bid
Valid at all BarBurrito locations in Canada.
Starting bid
Valid at all BarBurrito locations in Canada.
Starting bid
Valid at all BarBurrito locations in Canada.
Starting bid
Valid at all BarBurrito locations in Canada.
Starting bid
Starting bid
The certificate entitles you to 2 Appetizers, 2 Quarter Chicken Dinners, 2 soft drinks, and 2 pieces of pie. Dine in Only. Valid until July 31st, 2026.
Starting bid
Valid at all Lone Star locations. Valid until October 22, 2026.
Starting bid
Valued at $500 - a custom mouthguard is superior to a standard mouthguard because it is designed to fit your unique dental structure offering greater comfort, protection and longevity.
Starting bid
Valid until April 22, 2027.
Starting bid
Valid until April 22, 2027.
Starting bid
Valid until April 22, 2027.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to any Juice Dudez locations
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to any Juice Dudez locations
Starting bid
Valid for one professional haircut and beard trim. Redeemable at 1779 tenth line rd. Orleans ON 613-834-6741
Starting bid
4 x One Free Game of Bowling at Orleans Bowling Centre
Starting bid
4 x One Free Game of Bowling at Orleans Bowling Centre
Starting bid
2 x One Free Game of Bowling at Orleans Bowling Centre
Starting bid
Valid for one Shampoo, cut and blow dry ($65 value) at Avalon Family Hair Centre
Starting bid
1 Month Free Membership at 9Round Kickboxing Fitness. Value of $168. Valid at 2010 Trim Rd. Unit 7&8 Orleans ON. K4A 0G4
Starting bid
1 Month Free Membership at 9Round Kickboxing Fitness. Value of $168. Valid at 2010 Trim Rd. Unit 7&8 Orleans ON. K4A 0G4
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