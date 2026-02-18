2026 VanHKFair Booth Payments 溫哥華香港人市集攤檔費用

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Additional payment only if you have requested to rent a table and two chairs from HK House. Rentals are regular 6-feet rectangular tables and folding chairs from a third-party supplier, delivery and set up included. 如果你選擇經HK House向第三方公司租借一張檯同兩張櫈（包運送），請喺呢到繳交租借費用。
Additional payment only if you have requested for electricity use. This is to cover equipment rental and labour costs for taping and matting cables setup. 如果你選擇需要附加電力，請喺呢到繳交費用。呢個費用包括設備租借以及鋪設電線所需的人工成本。
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