HK House

Hosted by

HK House

About this event

2026 VanHKFair Booth Payments 溫哥華香港人市集攤檔費用

125 Victory Ship Way

North Vancouver, BC V7L 0B3, Canada

Booth fee 攤檔費用
$65
Add-on table and chairs rental 附加檯櫈租借費用
$20

Additional payment only if you have requested to rent a table and two chairs from HK House. Rentals are regular 6-feet rectangular tables and folding chairs from a third-party supplier, delivery and set up included. 如果你選擇經HK House向第三方公司租借一張檯同兩張櫈（包運送），請喺呢到繳交租借費用。

Add-on electricity 附加電力費用
$20

Additional payment only if you have requested for electricity use. This is to cover equipment rental and labour costs for taping and matting cables setup. 如果你選擇需要附加電力，請喺呢到繳交費用。呢個費用包括設備租借以及鋪設電線所需的人工成本。

Add a donation for HK House

$

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