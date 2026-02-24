2026 VanHKFair Temporary Food Service Vendors Payments 溫哥華香港人市集臨時食品服務攤檔費用

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) requires all food vendors to provide a handwashing station equipped with pressurized hot and cold running water, in accordance with the Temporary Food Service Application requirements. Temporary handwashing stations may be permitted for vendors with low to no food handling, subject to approval by the Health Authority. HK House will not be able to arrange rental of handwashing stations on behalf of vendors after the contract cutoff date, as the supplier has limited inventory available.



VCH 規定臨時食品服務申請需配備具備加壓熱水及冷水供應的洗手設備。喺某啲情況下，對於食品處理比較少嘅攤檔，可能會批准使用冷水腳踏式洗手設備。所需的洗手設備類型將由 VCH 審批同決定。請留意，由於第三方公司嘅洗手設備有限，喺合約截止日之後，香港屋將會無法安排租借服務。



