2026 VegFest series by Positively Vegan - Vendor Payment

Food Truck or Trailer - Kelowna
$200

Use this option to pay for a confirmed food truck or trailer space for VegFest Kelowna 2026

Food Truck or Trailer - Nanaimo
$225

Use this option to pay for a confirmed food truck or trailer space for VegFest Nanaimo 2026

Food Truck or Trailer - Victoria
$300

Use this option to pay for a confirmed food truck or trailer space for VegFest Victoria 2026 and/or Food Truck Friday, Victoria 2026

10x10 space for tent - Nanaimo or Kelowna
$75

Use this option to pay for a confirmed 10x10 tent space for VegFest Nanaimo or VegFest Kelowna

Additional 10x10 space for tent - Nanaimo or Kelowna
$55

Use this option to pay for a second 10x10 tent space for VegFest Nanaimo or VegFest Kelowna

10x10 space for tent - Victoria
$100

Use this option to pay for a confirmed 10x10 tent space for VegFest Victoria 2026

Additional 10x10 space for tent - Victoria
$75

Use this option to pay for a second 10x10 tent space for VegFest Victoria 2026

10x10 space for tent - Nonprofit
$50

Use this option to pay for a confirmed 10x10 tent space for your nonprofit. Please pay for one space per event you are attending.

Power - 12A
$30

Use this option to pay for 12A power for Nanaimo or Victoria.
Power is limited pay for each receptacle you require.
Power is not available at the Kelowna venue.

Power - 30A
$50

Use this option to pay for 30A power for Nanaimo or Victoria.
Power is limited pay for each receptacle you require.
Power is not available at the Kelowna venue.

Power - 50A
$75

Use this option to pay for 50A power for Nanaimo or Victoria.
Power is limited pay for each receptacle you require.
Power is not available at the Kelowna venue.

Premium Placement - Nanaimo and/or Kelowna
$20

Use this option to pay for premium placement in Nanaimo or Kelowna.
Premium placement will be a corner or entrance location and is subject to availability.

Premium Placement - Victoria
$25

Use this option to pay for premium placement in Victoria.
Premium placement will be a corner or entrance location and is subject to availability.

