💳 2026 VENDOR PAYMENT | Barrie Fair

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About this event
Barn 1 or Barn 2 - 10 x 10 ft Lot
• 15-amp electrical service is available.
• 5 Food vendor tables available
• 33 NON food vendor tables available
10 x 10 ft Lot
• Power and water services are not available for outdoor vendor locations.
• 30 NON food vendor tables available
10 x 10 ft Lot
• Power and water services are not available for outdoor vendor locations.
• 6 Food vendor tables available
• (This is not for F/Food court/Food trucks or Trailers)
Lot size to be determined on request (This is for farm equipment)
Pay What You Can - Minimum $25
(enter additional amount in "donation" field below)
$
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