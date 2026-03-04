Essa & District Agricultural Society

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Essa & District Agricultural Society

About this event

💳 2026 VENDOR PAYMENT | Barrie Fair

7505 10th Line

Thornton, ON L0L 2N0, Canada

BARN 1 & BARN 2 | Indoor Vendor | $330 +hst item
BARN 1 & BARN 2 | Indoor Vendor | $330 +hst item
BARN 1 & BARN 2 | Indoor Vendor | $330 +hst
$372.90

Barn 1 or Barn 2 - 10 x 10 ft Lot
• 15-amp electrical service is available.
• 5 Food vendor tables available
• 33 NON food vendor tables available

Outdoor Non Food Vendor | $300 +hst item
Outdoor Non Food Vendor | $300 +hst
$339

10 x 10 ft Lot
• Power and water services are not available for outdoor vendor locations.
• 30 NON food vendor tables available

Outdoor Food Vendor | $300 +hst item
Outdoor Food Vendor | $300 +hst
$339

10 x 10 ft Lot
• Power and water services are not available for outdoor vendor locations.
• 6 Food vendor tables available
• (This is not for F/Food court/Food trucks or Trailers)

Farm Implement Vendor | $400 +hst item
Farm Implement Vendor | $400 +hst
$452

Lot size to be determined on request (This is for farm equipment)

Community Organization | MIN. $25 item
Community Organization | MIN. $25 item
Community Organization | MIN. $25 item
Community Organization | MIN. $25
Pay what you can

Pay What You Can - Minimum $25
(enter additional amount in "donation" field below)

Add a donation for Essa & District Agricultural Society

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