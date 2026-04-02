2026 Walter Perry Emancipation Golf Classic

About this event
Includes cart, meal, and golfing!
Sign up your foursome! Includes cart, meal and golfing! Please be sure to include your team members names when checking out. If you need further assistance, please email [email protected] or call 519-736-5433.
Join us for a reception following the golf classic, in the clubhouse at Coachwood Golf Club.
As a Hole Sponsor, your company will receive recognition at the event, including a custom 18" x 24" hole sign featuring your name and logo. Your logo will also be displayed in the Player’s Guide, and you will receive two one-year subscriptions to the Amherstburg Freedom Museum (AFM).
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