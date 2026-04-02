Hosted by

Amherstburg Freedom Museum

About this event

2026 Walter Perry Emancipation Golf Classic

7525 Howard Ave

Amherstburg, ON N0R 1J0, Canada

General Admission (1 Player)
$150

Includes cart, meal, and golfing!

Group (4 Players)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sign up your foursome! Includes cart, meal and golfing! Please be sure to include your team members names when checking out. If you need further assistance, please email [email protected] or call 519-736-5433.

Price of Meal Only
$30

Join us for a reception following the golf classic, in the clubhouse at Coachwood Golf Club.

Hole Sponsor
$200

As a Hole Sponsor, your company will receive recognition at the event, including a custom 18" x 24" hole sign featuring your name and logo. Your logo will also be displayed in the Player’s Guide, and you will receive two one-year subscriptions to the Amherstburg Freedom Museum (AFM).

Add a donation for Amherstburg Freedom Museum

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