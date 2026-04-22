Willowdale Christian School - Admin

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Willowdale Christian School - Admin

About this event

2026 WCS Fun Fair

60 Hilda Ave

Toronto, ON M2M 1V5, Canada

Bundle of 30 Tickets
$35

Most carnival activities and food items will require 1 ticket, EXCEPT for any inflatables and hot dog/pizza purchases which will cost 2 tickets. See "more details" above for a complete list.


Day of pricing will increase to $40 for a bundle of 30 tickets.

Bundle of 50 Tickets
$55

Most carnival activities and food items will require 1 ticket, EXCEPT for any inflatables and hot dog/pizza purchases which will cost 2 tickets. See "more details" above for a complete list.


Day of pricing will increase to $60 for a bundle of 50 tickets.

Hot dog(s)
Free
Help us with planning and pre-order the number of hot dogs your family will order. Note that it will be 2 tickets on the day of, available on a first come, first serve basis.
Pepperoni pizza slice(s)
Free
Help us with planning and pre-order the number of pepperoni pizza slices your family will order. Note that it will be 2 tickets on the day of, available on a first come, first serve basis.
Cheese pizza slice(s)
Free
Help us with planning and pre-order the number of cheese pizza slices your family will order. Note that it will be 2 tickets on the day of, available on a first come, first serve basis.
Chicken Slider(s)
Free

Help us with planning and pre-order the number of chicken sliders your family will order. Note that it will be 2 tickets on the day of, available on a first come, first serve basis.

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