2026 WCS Fun Fair

Hosted by
About this event
Most carnival activities and food items will require 1 ticket, EXCEPT for any inflatables and hot dog/pizza purchases which will cost 2 tickets. See "more details" above for a complete list.
Day of pricing will increase to $40 for a bundle of 30 tickets.
Most carnival activities and food items will require 1 ticket, EXCEPT for any inflatables and hot dog/pizza purchases which will cost 2 tickets. See "more details" above for a complete list.
Day of pricing will increase to $60 for a bundle of 50 tickets.
Help us with planning and pre-order the number of chicken sliders your family will order. Note that it will be 2 tickets on the day of, available on a first come, first serve basis.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!