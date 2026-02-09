2026 Wesley Studies Symposium

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About this event
Taxes included. Registration includes coffee breaks and a bag lunch
Taxes included. Available to current students. Includes coffee breaks and a bag lunch
Available to current students who wish to attend without receiving lunch.
Taxes included. All presentations will be streamed via Zoom.
Available to current students who wish to attend online. All sessions will be streamed via Zoom.
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