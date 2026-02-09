Tyndale University

Hosted by

Tyndale University

About this event

2026 Wesley Studies Symposium

3377 Bayview Ave

North York, ON M2M 3S4, Canada

Regular In-Person Attendance (after April 13)
$90.40

Taxes included. Registration includes coffee breaks and a bag lunch

Student In-Person Attendance (with lunch)
$28.25

Taxes included. Available to current students. Includes coffee breaks and a bag lunch

Student In-Person Attendance (no lunch)
Free

Available to current students who wish to attend without receiving lunch.

Online Attendance
$28.25

Taxes included. All presentations will be streamed via Zoom.

Online Attendance - Student Rate
Free

Available to current students who wish to attend online. All sessions will be streamed via Zoom.

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