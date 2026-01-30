REDD FISH RESTORATION SOCIETY

WESTCOAST TRIPLE PLANK 2026 Registration/ Lottery System (Event taking place April 30 (Dig day) - May 3rd, 2026)

Entry for Snow Only (Banked Slalom) - Adult Male (16+)
$10

For Banked Slalom entry at Mt. Washington, there is a $10 donation today, with an additional $90 fee if you secure a spot. Each participant must enter the lottery.

Entry for Trifecta (Snow/Skate/Surf) - Adult Male (16+)
$10

Must do all three events: Snow, Skate, Surf. There’s a $10 donation today, and if you secure a spot, there will be an additional $90 fee. Each participant must enter the lottery.

Entry for Snow Only (Banked Slalom) - Adult Female (16+)
$10

Entry for Trifecta (Snow/Skate/Surf) - Adult Female (16+)
$10

Must do all three events: Snow, Skate, Surf. There’s a $10 donation today, and if you secure a spot, there will be an additional $90 fee. Each participant must enter the lottery.

Entry for Trifecta (Snow/Skate/Surf) - Youth Male (0-15)
$10

Entry for Snow Only (Banked Slalom) - Youth Male (0-15)
$10

Entry for Trifecta (Snow/Skate/Surf) - Youth Female (0-15)
$10

Entry for Snow Only (Banked Slalom) - Youth Female (0-15)
$10

Entry for Trifecta (Snow/Skate/Surf) - Non-binary
$10

Entry for Snow Only (Banked Slalom) - Non-binary
$10

