WESTCOAST TRIPLE PLANK 2026 Registration/ Lottery System (Event taking place April 30 (Dig day) - May 3rd, 2026)

For Banked Slalom entry at Mt. Washington, there is a $10 donation today, with an additional $90 fee if you secure a spot. Each participant must enter the lottery.
Must do all three events: Snow, Skate, Surf. There’s a $10 donation today, and if you secure a spot, there will be an additional $90 fee. Each participant must enter the lottery.
