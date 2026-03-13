2026 Widjiitiwin Special Registration

This registration is for 2 adults and up to 4 children participating in the Single Distance (Family) race.



The registration cost of $50 covers all event costs, including the barbeque food and 4 souvenir t-shirts, so that every dollar of your donations go towards supporting the campers of the Widjiitiwin program. (A big thank you to Portage Promo for sponsoring the cost of the shirts, so that we were able to reduce the registration fee this year!)