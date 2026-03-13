2026 Widjiitiwin Special Registration

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About this event
This registration is for 2 adults (ages 16+) participating in the Single Distance (Adult) race.
The registration cost of $30 covers all event costs, including the barbeque food and 2 souvenir t-shirts, so that every dollar of your donations go towards supporting the campers of the Widjiitiwin program. (A big thank you to Portage Promo for sponsoring the cost of the shirts, so that we were able to reduce the registration fee this year!)
This registration is for 2 adults and up to 4 children participating in the Single Distance (Family) race.
The registration cost of $50 covers all event costs, including the barbeque food and 4 souvenir t-shirts, so that every dollar of your donations go towards supporting the campers of the Widjiitiwin program. (A big thank you to Portage Promo for sponsoring the cost of the shirts, so that we were able to reduce the registration fee this year!)
This registration is for 2 adults participating in the Single Distance (Camp Team) race.
The registration cost of $30 covers all event costs, including the barbeque food and 2 souvenir t-shirts, so that every dollar of your donations go towards supporting the campers of the Widjiitiwin program. (A big thank you to Portage Promo for sponsoring the cost of the shirts, so that we were able to reduce the registration fee this year!)
This registration is for 2 adults participating in the Marathon Distance (Adult) race.
The registration cost of $30 covers all event costs, including the barbeque food and 2 souvenir t-shirts, so that every dollar of your donations go towards supporting the campers of the Widjiitiwin program. (A big thank you to Portage Promo for sponsoring the cost of the shirts, so that we were able to reduce the registration fee this year!)
This registration is for those who don't want to race, but want to fundraise for the Widjiitiwin Special. Even without stepping into a boat, you can win one of our four race categories - Fundraising Champion! The registration cost of $15 covers all event costs, including two tickets for barbeque food, so that every dollar of your donations go towards supporting the campers of the Widjiitiwin program.
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