2026 Winter Zoo Camp

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About this event
per child
It's our 50th Anniversary in 2026. Our first way to give back is to provide this discount on camp. Thanks to the City of Saskatoon Lotteries fund, we are able to offer this reduction in pricing!
We will contact you by phone or email if there is an opening in the session. Participants on the wait list will be contacted in the order in which they signed up. There is no cost to be on the wait list. Payment will be due upon your acceptance of an offered spot.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!