2026 Winter Session Classes

2:30-4:00 pm Sundays | The Dance Centre, Vancouver | Slower pace for returning premier dancers to remember steps and regain stamina as well as beginner and novice dancers to learn. Students must know at least a 4-step Fling.
4:00-5:30 pm Sundays | The Dance Centre, Vancouver | Focus on technique, stamina, and strength while learning all premier Highland dances. Ideal for students ready to progress beyond novice.
7:30-9:00 pm Tuesdays | The Dance Centre, Vancouver | Open to beginner through premier levels. Focus on running a variety of dances while emphasizing movement technique and overall stamina. Students must know at least a 4-step Fling.
