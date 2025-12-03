Shot of Scotch Dance Society

2026 Winter Session Classes

677 Davie St

Vancouver, BC V6B 2G6, Canada

Sunday Beg/Nov Class
$220.50

2:30-4:00 pm Sundays | The Dance Centre, Vancouver | Slower pace for returning premier dancers to remember steps and regain stamina as well as beginner and novice dancers to learn. Students must know at least a 4-step Fling.

Sunday Int/Prem Class
$220.50

4:00-5:30 pm Sundays | The Dance Centre, Vancouver | Focus on technique, stamina, and strength while learning all premier Highland dances. Ideal for students ready to progress beyond novice.

Tuesday Open Level Class
$220.50

7:30-9:00 pm Tuesdays | The Dance Centre, Vancouver | Open to beginner through premier levels. Focus on running a variety of dances while emphasizing movement technique and overall stamina. Students must know at least a 4-step Fling.

