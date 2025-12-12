2026 Winter Term

Hosted by
About this event
Cool Arts offers 6 weekly activities. The "Weekly Art Enthusiast" program allows you to participate in 1 workshop per week, chosen from the list of available activities.
This ticket includes the student's membership.
The cost is $45 per season. You can pay online using the form below or make an e-transfer to the following email address: [email protected].
Cool Arts offers 6 weekly activities. The "Creative Explorer" program allows you to participate in 2 workshops per week, chosen from the list of available activities.
This ticket includes the student's membership.
The cost is $75 per season. You can pay online using the form below or make an e-transfer to the following email address: [email protected].
Cool Arts offers 6 weekly activities. The "Enthusiast Pro" program allows you to participate in 3 workshops per week, chosen from the list of available activities.
This ticket includes the student's membership.
The cost is $95 per season. You can pay online using the form below or make an e-transfer to the following email address: [email protected].
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!