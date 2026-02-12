2026 Women of Distinction Sponsorships

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As a Renowned Sponsor, you will receive: - 8 Awards Dinner tickets - 2 Champagne Reception tickets - inclusion in media including radio ads, a half-page ad in the event program, feature on our website, social media posts, digital recognition during the event
As a Meritorious Sponsor, you will receive: - 8 Awards Dinner tickets - 2 Champagne Reception tickets - inclusion in media including a quarter-page ad in the event program, feature on our website, social media posts, digital recognition during the event
As a Prestige Sponsor, you will receive: - 4 Awards Dinner tickets - inclusion in media including a business-card ad in the event program, feature on our website, social media posts, digital recognition during the event
As a Excellence Sponsor, you will receive: - 2 Awards Dinner tickets - inclusion in media including your name listed in the event program, feature on our website, social media posts, digital recognition during the event
This Award Sponsorship offers you the opening to establish your company's lasting narrative, and demonstrate your commitment to supporting and advancing women in our community. These six sponsorships include: - Name engraved on the commemorative statue - Opportunity to present the award to the winner at the ceremony - Prominent logo placement on all event materials, with special emphasis on your selected category - Featured mention in our press releases and social media promotions, highlighting your commitment to women in Lethbridge - Complimentary dinner tickets (x4) and champagne reception (x2) to the event for your team - Networking opportunities with influential business leaders and innovators
As our Wine Sponsor, you will receive: - 4 Awards Dinner tickets - 2 Champagne Reception tickets - inclusion in media including a quarter-page ad in the event program and named on the table cards, featured on our website, social media posts, digital recognition during the event, AND your logo displayed on the table wine
As our Champagne Sponsor, you will receive: - 4 Awards Dinner tickets - 2 Champagne Reception tickets - named as the Champagne Reception Sponsor - inclusion in media including radio ads, a quarter-page ad in the event program and named on the table cards, featured on our website, social media posts, digital recognition during the event, AND your logo displayed on the Champagne Table
As our Dessert Sponsor, you will receive: - 4 Awards Dinner tickets - 2 Champagne Reception tickets - inclusion in media including a quarter-page ad in the event program and named on the table cards, featured on our website, social media posts, digital recognition during the event, AND your logo displayed on the dessert presentation
As our Gift Bag Sponsor, you will receive: - 4 Awards Dinner tickets - 2 Champagne Reception tickets - inclusion in media including a quarter-page ad in the event program and named on the table cards, featured on our website, social media posts, digital recognition during the event, AND your logo displayed on the gift bags
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!