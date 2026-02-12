2026 Women of Distinction Sponsorships

This Award Sponsorship offers you the opening to establish your company's lasting narrative, and demonstrate your commitment to supporting and advancing women in our community. These six sponsorships include: - Name engraved on the commemorative statue - Opportunity to present the award to the winner at the ceremony - Prominent logo placement on all event materials, with special emphasis on your selected category - Featured mention in our press releases and social media promotions, highlighting your commitment to women in Lethbridge - Complimentary dinner tickets (x4) and champagne reception (x2) to the event for your team - Networking opportunities with influential business leaders and innovators