Wordstock Sudbury

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Wordstock Sudbury

About this event

2026 Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival

27 Larch St

Greater Sudbury, ON P3E 1B7, Canada

EARLY BIRD - All Access Festival Pass
$90
Available until Jul 31

Entry into all events and masterclasses apart of the festival.


Offered at a discounted rate for students/fixed income.

EARLY BIRD Festival Pass (No masterclasses)
$75
Available until Jul 31

Entry to all events apart of the festival NOT including masterclasses.


Offered at a discounted rate for students/fixed income.

EARLY BIRD - All Access Festival Pass (Student/Fixed Income)
$75
Available until Jul 31

Entry into all events and masterclasses apart of the festival.


For students/fixed income only.

EARLY BIRD Festival Pass (Student/Fixed Income)
$60
Available until Jul 31

Entry to all events apart of the festival NOT including masterclasses.


For students/fixed income only.

All Access Festival Pass
$110

Entry into all events and masterclasses apart of the festival.


Offered at a discounted rate for students/fixed income.

All Access Festival Pass (Student/Fixed Income)
$90

Entry into all events and masterclasses apart of the festival.


For students/fixed income only.

Festival Pass
$90

Entry to all events apart of the festival NOT including masterclasses.


Offered at a discounted rate for students/fixed income.

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