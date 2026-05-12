2026 Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival

About this event
Entry into all events and masterclasses apart of the festival.
Offered at a discounted rate for students/fixed income.
Entry to all events apart of the festival NOT including masterclasses.
Offered at a discounted rate for students/fixed income.
Entry into all events and masterclasses apart of the festival.
For students/fixed income only.
Entry to all events apart of the festival NOT including masterclasses.
For students/fixed income only.
Entry into all events and masterclasses apart of the festival.
Offered at a discounted rate for students/fixed income.
Entry into all events and masterclasses apart of the festival.
For students/fixed income only.
Entry to all events apart of the festival NOT including masterclasses.
Offered at a discounted rate for students/fixed income.
$
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