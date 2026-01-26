2026 Working On Wellness (WOW) Festival

Hosted by
About this event
From 8:30 AM until 11:00 AM, the Inspiring Innovation through Integration: Connecting Communities to Care Symposium at WOW Festival 2026 is a space for bold ideas, honest dialogue, and collaborative action. Bringing together researchers, service providers, and policymakers, the symposium explores innovative approaches to increasing access to all pathways of health for all people. Alongside our incredible speaker lineup (stay tuned!) we will have our annual Mayoral Proclamation and Ally Awards!
Space is limited to 150 attendees so get your tickets before they are all gone!
Free tickets to a limited number of students, email us at [email protected] to secure yours.
From 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the WOW Festival brings together service providers, community organizations, and the public to envision a coordinated healthcare system that values Physical, Mental, and Substance Use Health equally. As a Community Partner Expo exhibitor, your organization will receive a booth with two chairs in our open-layout Expo area, access to over 2,000 attendees, entry to the full Expo and Student Poster session (Symposium ticket not included), complimentary lunch for two, promotional recognition, and a customizable social media toolkit. Held at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre, this year’s Expo features an integrated layout to foster engagement and collaboration and the chance to connect with a growing network of over 100 organizations dedicated to health equity.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!