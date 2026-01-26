2026 Working On Wellness (WOW) Festival

From 8:30 AM until 11:00 AM, the Inspiring Innovation through Integration: Connecting Communities to Care Symposium at WOW Festival 2026 is a space for bold ideas, honest dialogue, and collaborative action. Bringing together researchers, service providers, and policymakers, the symposium explores innovative approaches to increasing access to all pathways of health for all people. Alongside our incredible speaker lineup (stay tuned!) we will have our annual Mayoral Proclamation and Ally Awards!



Space is limited to 150 attendees so get your tickets before they are all gone!



Free tickets to a limited number of students, email us at [email protected] to secure yours.