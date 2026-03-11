2026 Youth Ottawa 21 Under 21 Youth Awards

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About this shop
Branding: Event Naming rights, prominent logo placement on all materials. Corporate logo displayed on all VIP tables.
Mentorship Role: Lead opening speech, highlighting the importance of guidance and support for youth.
Media Exposure: Features in media sponsor articles. Corporate logo featured along side all 21 Under 21 branding, personalized social media, and logo representation on website, gala program, and all associated gala materials.
Meet & Greet: Exclusive access and speaking opportunity at the pre-gala awardee networking event.
Special Acknowledgement: Honourable mention by MC during award presentation.
Seated Dinner: VIP seating for 8 guests with complimentary dinner, enabling sponsors to host VIPs and guests to showcase their support.
Branding and Media Exposure: Personalized social media, and logo representation on website, gala program, and all associated gala materials. Corporate logo displayed at your table.
Meet & Greet: Exclusive access to the pre-gala awardee networking event.
Special Acknowledgement: Honourable mention by MC during award presentation.
Seated Dinner: Table for 8 guests with
complimentary dinner, enabling sponsors to host guests and showcase their support.
Branding and Media Exposure: Personalized social media, and logo representation on website, and in gala program. Recognition signage highlighting dinner contribution.
Special Acknowledgement: Honourable mention by MC during dinner.
Seated Dinner: 4 complimentary seats for dinner.
Branding and Media Exposure: Personalized social media, and logo representation on website, and in gala program. Recognition signage displayed in a fun, interactive setting by the photo booth.
Special Acknowledgement: Honourable mention by MC during dinner.
Seated Dinner: 4 complimentary seats for dinner.
Branding and Media Exposure: Personalized social media, and logo representation on website, and in gala program. Recognition signage displayed in a fun, interactive setting by the red carpet.
Special Acknowledgement: Honourable mention by MC during dinner.
Seated Dinner: 3 complimentary seats for dinner.
Branding and Media Exposure: Personalized social media, and logo representation on website, and in gala program. Recognition signage highlighting mocktail / cocktail hour contribution.
Special Acknowledgement: Honourable mention by MC during dinner.
Seated Dinner: 3 complimentary seats for dinner.
Branding: Featured in gala program and corporate logo displayed on your table.
Seated Dinner: Seating for 8 guests with complimentary dinner, enabling organizations to host guests and showcase their support.
One Ticket to the Gala, includes Cocktail & Networking hour and Dinner for one.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!