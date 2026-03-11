2026 Youth Ottawa 21 Under 21 Youth Awards

Branding: Event Naming rights, prominent logo placement on all materials. Corporate logo displayed on all VIP tables.



Mentorship Role: Lead opening speech, highlighting the importance of guidance and support for youth.



Media Exposure: Features in media sponsor articles. Corporate logo featured along side all 21 Under 21 branding, personalized social media, and logo representation on website, gala program, and all associated gala materials.



Meet & Greet: Exclusive access and speaking opportunity at the pre-gala awardee networking event.



Special Acknowledgement: Honourable mention by MC during award presentation.



Seated Dinner: VIP seating for 8 guests with complimentary dinner, enabling sponsors to host VIPs and guests to showcase their support.