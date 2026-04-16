Agincourt Church Hockey League Inc.

Hosted by

Agincourt Church Hockey League Inc.

About this event

2026/27 ACHL Hockey Season

140 Commander Blvd

Scarborough, ON M1S 3H7, Canada

Family Skate - Early Registration
$160
Available until May 31

This program proved an opportunity for you and your child to have fun skating together. No formal skating lessons are provided.

Family Skate
$185

This program proved an opportunity for you and your child to have fun skating together. No formal skating lessons are provided.

Learn to Play - Early Registration
$300
Available until May 31

The Learn to Play program teaches basic hockey skills in a supportive environment for children age 5-12. Players should be able to skate forward and do basic turns on the ice before registering for this program.

Learn to Play
$325

The Learn to Play program teaches basic hockey skills in a supportive environment for children age 5-12. Players should be able to skate forward and do basic turns on the ice before registering for this program.

Junior Division - Early Registration
$385
Available until May 31

This division is for children ages 8-11*. Each week players will spend 15-20 minutes practicing drills, and 30-35 minutes of game time.


*11 year old players may register for Junior or Intermediate but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.


Junior Division
$410

This division is for children ages 8-11*. Each week players will spend 15-20 minutes practicing drills, and 30-35 minutes of game time.


*11 year old players may register for Junior or Intermediate but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.


Intermediate Division - Early Registration
$385
Available until May 31

This division is for children ages 11*-14**. Each week players will spend 15-20 minutes practicing drills, and 30-35 minutes of game time.


*11 year old players may register for Junior or Intermediate but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.

**14 year old players may register for Intermediate or Senior but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.


Intermediate Division
$410

This division is for children ages 11-14*. Each week players will spend 15-20 minutes practicing drills, and 30-35 minutes of game time.


*11 year old players may register for Junior or Intermediate but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.

**14 year old players may register for Intermediate or Senior but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.


Senior Division - Early Registration
$385
Available until May 31

This division is for children ages 14*-20. Each week players will spend 15-20 minutes practicing drills, and 30-35 minutes of game time.


*14 year old players may register for Intermediate or Senior but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.


Senior Division
$410

This division is for children ages 14*-20. Each week players will spend 15-20 minutes practicing drills, and 30-35 minutes of game time.


*14 year old players may register for Intermediate or Senior but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!