2026/27 ACHL Hockey Season

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About this event
This program proved an opportunity for you and your child to have fun skating together. No formal skating lessons are provided.
This program proved an opportunity for you and your child to have fun skating together. No formal skating lessons are provided.
The Learn to Play program teaches basic hockey skills in a supportive environment for children age 5-12. Players should be able to skate forward and do basic turns on the ice before registering for this program.
The Learn to Play program teaches basic hockey skills in a supportive environment for children age 5-12. Players should be able to skate forward and do basic turns on the ice before registering for this program.
This division is for children ages 8-11*. Each week players will spend 15-20 minutes practicing drills, and 30-35 minutes of game time.
*11 year old players may register for Junior or Intermediate but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.
This division is for children ages 8-11*. Each week players will spend 15-20 minutes practicing drills, and 30-35 minutes of game time.
*11 year old players may register for Junior or Intermediate but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.
This division is for children ages 11*-14**. Each week players will spend 15-20 minutes practicing drills, and 30-35 minutes of game time.
*11 year old players may register for Junior or Intermediate but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.
**14 year old players may register for Intermediate or Senior but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.
This division is for children ages 11-14*. Each week players will spend 15-20 minutes practicing drills, and 30-35 minutes of game time.
*11 year old players may register for Junior or Intermediate but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.
**14 year old players may register for Intermediate or Senior but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.
This division is for children ages 14*-20. Each week players will spend 15-20 minutes practicing drills, and 30-35 minutes of game time.
*14 year old players may register for Intermediate or Senior but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.
This division is for children ages 14*-20. Each week players will spend 15-20 minutes practicing drills, and 30-35 minutes of game time.
*14 year old players may register for Intermediate or Senior but the League reserves the right to move the player to the other division according to the player’s skill level.
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