The Toronto Prayer Breakfast

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The Toronto Prayer Breakfast

About this event

2027 Toronto Prayer Breakfast

55 Barber Greene Rd #1

North York, ON M3C 2A1, Canada

Individual Seat (Early Bird)
$50
Available until Jan 31

One seat at the 2027 Toronto Prayer Breakfast, including a plated hot breakfast, fresh fruit, and full program access.

Reserved Table (10 Seats) – Early Bird
$500
Available until Jan 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Guest names can be added or updated after registration — you do not need to enter all names at checkout.

Includes:

  • Priority seating for your group
  • Table name displayed on-site and in the program

Ideal for churches, teams, or organizations hosting guests.

Individual Seat (Regular)
$60

One seat at the 2027 Toronto Prayer Breakfast, including a plated hot breakfast, fresh fruit, and full program access.

Reserved Table (10 Seats) – Regular
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Guest names can be added or updated after registration — you do not need to enter all names at checkout.

Includes:

  • Priority seating for your group
  • Table name displayed on-site and in the program

Ideal for churches, teams, or organizations hosting guests.

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