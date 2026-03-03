About this event
One seat at the 2027 Toronto Prayer Breakfast, including a plated hot breakfast, fresh fruit, and full program access.
Guest names can be added or updated after registration — you do not need to enter all names at checkout.
Includes:
Ideal for churches, teams, or organizations hosting guests.
One seat at the 2027 Toronto Prayer Breakfast, including a plated hot breakfast, fresh fruit, and full program access.
Guest names can be added or updated after registration — you do not need to enter all names at checkout.
Includes:
Ideal for churches, teams, or organizations hosting guests.
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