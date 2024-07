Get ready to experience the electrifying start to Innisfail Pride 2024! Join us for an unforgettable 18+ show on Friday night that promises to be bigger and more vibrant than ever. The evening's lineup is set to dazzle with a spectacular showcase featuring talented musicians, mesmerizing acrobats, and sensational dynamic drag performances. It's an event you won't want to miss!





Doors open at 5:00 PM, and the show starts at 6:30 PM.