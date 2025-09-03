20th Annual Snowflake Breakfast

Buy a breakfast box for a low-income senior that will be delivered to their home on the morning of the Snowflake Breakfast.
Buy a breakfast box for a low-income senior that will be delivered to their home on the morning of the Snowflake Breakfast.
Breakfast Box to go
$20
Purchase a breakfastbox to go. Pick up between 7 AM and 10 AM on December 5th at 164, Jeanne-Mance St. (Centre Pauline-Charron)
Purchase a breakfastbox to go. Pick up between 7 AM and 10 AM on December 5th at 164, Jeanne-Mance St. (Centre Pauline-Charron)
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Photo of the presentation of your check/contribution in the Perspectives Vanier newspaper
Photo of the presentation of your check/contribution in the Perspectives Vanier newspaper
Silver Sponsor
$2,000
Mention on social media Photo of the presentation of your check/contribution in the Perspectives Vanier newspaper Acknowledgment during the live broadcast of the Snowflake Breakfast on TV Rogers
Mention on social media Photo of the presentation of your check/contribution in the Perspectives Vanier newspaper Acknowledgment during the live broadcast of the Snowflake Breakfast on TV Rogers
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Publication on social media Photo of the presentation of your check/contribution in the Perspectives Vanier newspaper Acknowledgment during the Snowflake Breakfast broadcast on TV Rogers Interview with TV Rogers during the Snowflake Breakfast broadcast
Publication on social media Photo of the presentation of your check/contribution in the Perspectives Vanier newspaper Acknowledgment during the Snowflake Breakfast broadcast on TV Rogers Interview with TV Rogers during the Snowflake Breakfast broadcast
Add a donation for Centre des services communautaires Vanier
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!