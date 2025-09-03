Centre des services communautaires Vanier

20th Annual Snowflake Breakfast

164

rue Jeanne-Mance St (Centre Pauline-Charron)

Ticket for Snowflake Breakfast
$25
Continental breakfast (eggs, bacon, sausages, pancakes, croissants, baked beans, fruits, coffee, juice)
Buy a breakfast box for a senior
$20
Buy a breakfast box for a low-income senior that will be delivered to their home on the morning of the Snowflake Breakfast.
Breakfast Box to go
$20
Purchase a breakfastbox to go. Pick up between 7 AM and 10 AM on December 5th at 164, Jeanne-Mance St. (Centre Pauline-Charron)
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Photo of the presentation of your check/contribution in the Perspectives Vanier newspaper
Silver Sponsor
$2,000
Mention on social media Photo of the presentation of your check/contribution in the Perspectives Vanier newspaper Acknowledgment during the live broadcast of the Snowflake Breakfast on TV Rogers
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Publication on social media Photo of the presentation of your check/contribution in the Perspectives Vanier newspaper Acknowledgment during the Snowflake Breakfast broadcast on TV Rogers Interview with TV Rogers during the Snowflake Breakfast broadcast
