Dance Tech 20th Anniversary Golf Tournament

9-holes of Golf (includes dinner) - Select this option if you're registering a foursome. This event is a rain or shine event unless Highwood cancels; cancellations will not be refunded and participants are highly encouraged to find a replacement if they can no longer attend.
9-holes of Golf (includes dinner) - Select this option if you're registering a foursome. This event is a rain or shine event unless Highwood cancels; cancellations will not be refunded and participants are highly encouraged to find a replacement if they can no longer attend.
Individual Ticket
$80
9-holes of Golf (includes dinner) - Select this option if you're registering solo. (please note if there is someone you would like to be paired with) This event is a rain or shine event unless Highwood cancels; cancellations will not be refunded and participants are highly encouraged to find a replacement if they can no longer attend.
9-holes of Golf (includes dinner) - Select this option if you're registering solo. (please note if there is someone you would like to be paired with) This event is a rain or shine event unless Highwood cancels; cancellations will not be refunded and participants are highly encouraged to find a replacement if they can no longer attend.
Dinner Only (13 & Over)
$43
Enjoy the Prime Rib Dinner, Silent Auction and Awards Ceremony following the tournament.
Enjoy the Prime Rib Dinner, Silent Auction and Awards Ceremony following the tournament.
Dinner Only (12 & under)
$21.50
Enjoy the Prime Rib Dinner, Silent Auction and Awards Ceremony following the tournament.
Enjoy the Prime Rib Dinner, Silent Auction and Awards Ceremony following the tournament.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!