A dark blue background with gold confetti and streamers frames a "Blue Veil Charity" logo celebrating "20 Years" with the text "A Night To Shine Anniversary Charity Gala" in the foreground.
Blue Veil Charity / Sara Elizabeth Centre

Hosted by

Blue Veil Charity / Sara Elizabeth Centre

About this event

20th Anniversary "Night to Shine" Gala

Venu Event Space : 2800 Hwy 7

Vaughan, ON L4K 1W8, Canada

Adults
$175

Your ticket includes admission to the 20th Anniversary Night to Shine Gala — an unforgettable evening featuring an antipasto bar, gourmet dinner, open bar, live band, DJ, entertainment, and complimentary parking.

Every ticket purchased helps support the programs and mission of the Sara Elizabeth Centre.

Children 12 and under
$95

Ticket includes admission to the 20th Anniversary Night to Shine Gala — an unforgettable evening featuring an antipasto bar, followed by children's meal. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

SEC Participants
$95

Exclusive to participants of the Sara Elizabeth Centre. Ticket includes admission to the 20th Anniversary Night to Shine Gala — an antipasto bar, gourmet dinner, open bar, live band, DJ, entertainment, and complimentary parking.

Every ticket purchased helps support the programs and mission of the Sara Elizabeth Centre.

Corporate Table - Table of 10
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserve a table for 10 guests at the 20th Anniversary Night to Shine Gala . Your corporate table includes a reserved seating experience with your company name and logo prominently displayed on the table.

Your support will be recognized during the evening’s celebration and featured on the event website, showcasing your commitment to the mission of the Sara Elizabeth Centre.

Add a donation for Blue Veil Charity / Sara Elizabeth Centre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!