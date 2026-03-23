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About this event
Vaughan, ON L4K 1W8, Canada
Your ticket includes admission to the 20th Anniversary Night to Shine Gala — an unforgettable evening featuring an antipasto bar, gourmet dinner, open bar, live band, DJ, entertainment, and complimentary parking.
Every ticket purchased helps support the programs and mission of the Sara Elizabeth Centre.
Ticket includes admission to the 20th Anniversary Night to Shine Gala — an unforgettable evening featuring an antipasto bar, followed by children's meal. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Exclusive to participants of the Sara Elizabeth Centre. Ticket includes admission to the 20th Anniversary Night to Shine Gala — an antipasto bar, gourmet dinner, open bar, live band, DJ, entertainment, and complimentary parking.
Every ticket purchased helps support the programs and mission of the Sara Elizabeth Centre.
Reserve a table for 10 guests at the 20th Anniversary Night to Shine Gala . Your corporate table includes a reserved seating experience with your company name and logo prominently displayed on the table.
Your support will be recognized during the evening’s celebration and featured on the event website, showcasing your commitment to the mission of the Sara Elizabeth Centre.
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