20th Annual BIG Book Sale Sponsorship

Get featured in a genre section and gain prominent visibility across all tables in that category. Benefits: - Custom signage on all tables in sponsored genre - Logo, image, or QR code inclusion - Optional exhibitor space - Recognition on BBBS Saint John website and social media - Opportunity to provide information & swag in the volunteer lounge

