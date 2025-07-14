20th Annual BIG Book Sale Sponsorship

An affordable option for smaller businesses and individual who want to honour a loved one or attract new clients.
Benefits:
- Logo, photo, or tribute message on sponsored table(s)
- Multiple table sponsorships available
- Opportunity to provide information & swag in the volunteer lounge
An affordable option for smaller businesses and individual who want to honour a loved one or attract new clients.
Benefits:
- Logo, photo, or tribute message on sponsored table(s)
- Multiple table sponsorships available
- Opportunity to provide information & swag in the volunteer lounge
GENRE SPONSORSHIP
$500
Get featured in a genre section and gain prominent visibility across all tables in that category.
Benefits:
- Custom signage on all tables in sponsored genre
- Logo, image, or QR code inclusion
- Optional exhibitor space
- Recognition on BBBS Saint John website and social media
- Opportunity to provide information & swag in the volunteer lounge
Get featured in a genre section and gain prominent visibility across all tables in that category.
Benefits:
- Custom signage on all tables in sponsored genre
- Logo, image, or QR code inclusion
- Optional exhibitor space
- Recognition on BBBS Saint John website and social media
- Opportunity to provide information & swag in the volunteer lounge
MILESTONE SPONSORSHIP
$1,500
Take a starring role in this unforgettable chapter!
Benefits:
- Logo on all promotional materials (print, digital, on-site)
- Exhibitor space at TD Station
- 2 Early Bird Access passes
- Recognition on BBBS Saint John website and social media
- Opportunity to provide information & swag in the volunteer lounge
Take a starring role in this unforgettable chapter!
Benefits:
- Logo on all promotional materials (print, digital, on-site)
- Exhibitor space at TD Station
- 2 Early Bird Access passes
- Recognition on BBBS Saint John website and social media
- Opportunity to provide information & swag in the volunteer lounge
TITLE SPONSORSHIP
$3,000
“Big Book Sale presented by [Your Company Name]”
Benefits:
- Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials
- “Presented by” recognition on signage, media, and press
- Prime exhibitor space at TD Station
- 4 Early Bird Access passes
- Recognition on BBBS Saint John website and social media
- Opportunity to provide information & swag in the volunteer lounge
“Big Book Sale presented by [Your Company Name]”
Benefits:
- Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials
- “Presented by” recognition on signage, media, and press
- Prime exhibitor space at TD Station
- 4 Early Bird Access passes
- Recognition on BBBS Saint John website and social media
- Opportunity to provide information & swag in the volunteer lounge
Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John (serving Saint John, Kings & Charlotte)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!