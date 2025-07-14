20th Annual BIG Book Sale Sponsorship

99 Station St

Saint John, NB E2L 4X4, Canada

Individual TABLE SPONSORSHIP
$100
An affordable option for smaller businesses and individual who want to honour a loved one or attract new clients. Benefits: - Logo, photo, or tribute message on sponsored table(s) - Multiple table sponsorships available - Opportunity to provide information & swag in the volunteer lounge
GENRE SPONSORSHIP
$500
Get featured in a genre section and gain prominent visibility across all tables in that category. Benefits: - Custom signage on all tables in sponsored genre - Logo, image, or QR code inclusion - Optional exhibitor space - Recognition on BBBS Saint John website and social media - Opportunity to provide information & swag in the volunteer lounge
MILESTONE SPONSORSHIP
$1,500
Take a starring role in this unforgettable chapter! Benefits: - Logo on all promotional materials (print, digital, on-site) - Exhibitor space at TD Station - 2 Early Bird Access passes - Recognition on BBBS Saint John website and social media - Opportunity to provide information & swag in the volunteer lounge
TITLE SPONSORSHIP
$3,000
“Big Book Sale presented by [Your Company Name]” Benefits: - Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials - “Presented by” recognition on signage, media, and press - Prime exhibitor space at TD Station - 4 Early Bird Access passes - Recognition on BBBS Saint John website and social media - Opportunity to provide information & swag in the volunteer lounge
