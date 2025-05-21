20th Annviersary Golf Tournament Hole Sponsorship

Sponsor a hole -> includes sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole, opportunity to set up a marketing table or activity at sponsored hole, logo included social media posts and throughout tournament (3 sponsors maximum)
Gold Sponsor
$500
Sponsor Golfer Prizes -> Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole, opportunity to set up a marketing table or activity at sponsored hole, logo included social media posts and throughout tournament, additionally sponsor one of the following: closest to the pin, longest putt, longest female drive, longest male drive (4 Sponsors Maximum)
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsor the Winning Team Prize -> Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole, opportunity to set up a marketing table or activity at sponsored hole, logo included social media posts and throughout tournament, additionally sponsor the winner of the Tournament
(1 Sponsor maximum)
DTC High Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
Sponsor the Hole-in-One -> sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole, opportunity to set up a marketing table or activity at sponsored hole, logo included social media posts and throughout tournament, additionally sponsor the hole-in-one prize of $1,000 (1 Sponsor Maximum)
