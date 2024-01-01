2024 Grade 5/6 Farewell

Hello Familes! We’d like to invite you to City Park for an all expenses paid BBQ to celebrate our children moving on to middle school. We will have some lawn games set up and other activities for those that wish to participate as well as photo opportunities around the park. We need to get an idea of how many attendees we will have and if there are any dietary restrictions such as vegan/vegetarian/gluten free. Please select the number of tickets for attendees. All are welcome! Please bring siblings!





We are also looking for baby pictures for one of our activities. If your feel so inclined please send them to [email protected] with a resolution high enough to be printed.





Looking forward to this event!