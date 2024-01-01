Madz in the Valley - A dinner and mini-concert event

The Philippine Madrigal Singers, affectionately known as "Madz" in the Philippines, will soon be visiting the town of Lumsden! You'll have the chance to experience the beautiful choral music of Madz, who have set a high standard for others in the music industry to follow. Their soulful and captivating performances have earned them a reputation that is unparalleled in the world of music. They are not just a choir, but also an inspiration for anyone who appreciates music. You won't want to miss the opportunity to witness their magical performances that are sure to leave you spellbound!





To begin the evening, you can enjoy a delicious dinner at the Freebird at 5:30 pm, followed by a mini-show at the St. Andrew's United Church at 7:30 pm. Your seats will be reserved.





Note: You can send your dinner choices at this link: Dinner options and RSVP ( If you haven't done so.)









Brought to you by the Philippine Artist Circle in partnership with Lumsden and District Arts Council





































