Get ready for some awesome online trivia!

Theme: "ALL THINGS WINTER!"

Sat Jan 15 2022

7:30-9:30pm

On Zoom

(Link will be sent out to those registered before the event)



Form Teams of 2-6 OR just show up and we'll make some!

$20 per player (not per device)

(ie: 2 adults playing on 1 computer = $40)

17 years and under play for free

*Please plan to log on by 7:15pm for team room assignments

Thanks for supporting Carty House - A First Home and Helping Hand for Females Refugees