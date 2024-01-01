Meal Cards $30 2024 Festival

Meal Cards are available for purchase for $30 for VOLUNTEERS ONLY.

As a volunteer you have the opportunity to take advantage of our subsidized meal program at the festival. Meals are served in our backstage lounge throughout the festival. The card gives you access to every meal from Thursday breakfast to Sunday lunch (that's 11 meals); all volunteers are entitled to the Wednesday welcome supper just before orientation as well as the Sunday supper at the volunteer appreciation party - regardless of whether or not you've purchased your meal card. These meal cards are valid ONLY for volunteers (spouses or children of volunteers are not allowed to purchase them).