21st Edition of the Fred Golf Classic

Your admission includes: one round of golf, golf cart, breakfast, lunch, cocktail reception, and a contribution in support of the Ronald McDonald House and the Foundation for Children with Diabetes.
Your admission includes: one round of golf, golf cart, breakfast, lunch, cocktail reception, and a contribution in support of the Ronald McDonald House and the Foundation for Children with Diabetes.
Cocktail Only
$200
This ticket provides access to the evening cocktail reception, networking, hors d'oeuvres, and entertainment, in support of the Ronald McDonald House and the Foundation for Children with Diabetes. (Does not include participation in the golf tournament or dinner.)
This ticket provides access to the evening cocktail reception, networking, hors d'oeuvres, and entertainment, in support of the Ronald McDonald House and the Foundation for Children with Diabetes. (Does not include participation in the golf tournament or dinner.)
Add a donation for Fred (Fondation Ressources Pour Les Enfants Diabétiques)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!