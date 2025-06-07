21st Edition of the Fred Golf Classic

This ticket provides access to the evening cocktail reception, networking, hors d'oeuvres, and entertainment, in support of the Ronald McDonald House and the Foundation for Children with Diabetes. (Does not include participation in the golf tournament or dinner.)

This ticket provides access to the evening cocktail reception, networking, hors d'oeuvres, and entertainment, in support of the Ronald McDonald House and the Foundation for Children with Diabetes. (Does not include participation in the golf tournament or dinner.)

More details...