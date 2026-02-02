2/2 2026 AFRA Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Donated by: Whitebeard Photography
Value: $50+
Epic canyon masterpiece awaits! 🏜️ Stunning "Spirals" painting captures swirling rock formations of the Grand Canyon—breathtaking wall art for adventure lovers or responder rec rooms. Nature's raw power on canvas! 🌄✨
Starting bid
Value: $75+
Caffeinate in full-force! ☕️ Coffee Rampage gift basket loaded with gourmet coffee and tasty goodies—perfect for early shifts, late nights, or powering through the grind. Fuel up and conquer! 🔥
Starting bid
Value: $130
Sound that hits hard, sized for anywhere! 🔊 Compact Mini Sono wireless Bluetooth speaker delivers vibrant audio with 9-hour playtime—perfect for responder trucks, workouts, or man cave jams. Take the beats everywhere! 🎵🚒✨
Starting bid
Value: $125+
Summer backyard upgrade alert! 🐦 Massive XL bird house ready to attract feathered friends—perfect for serene mornings, responder retreats, or family nature vibes. Welcome the birds home! 🌳✨🐣
Starting bid
Value: $100
Fore the win—vodka with swing! ⛳ Unique 40-inch glass bottle shaped like a golf putter, premium Canadian 40% ABV—perfect gift for golfers, man cave bars, or epic responder tournaments. Sip the fairway! 🥃🏌️♂️✨
Starting bid
Value: $94
Date night dialed in! 🍕😍 $50 Evoolution gift card for gourmet olive oils & balsamic + $44 pizza pack to craft perfect pies at home. Explore flavors together—romantic vibes or family feast fuel! ✨🍝🥂
Starting bid
Donated by: Daniel Araujo
(Master Tattoo Artist)
Value: $500+
Master ink from a realism legend! 💉 Daniel Araujo—renowned for breathtaking color realism, black & gray portraits, and surrealism—offers 50% off a full-day custom piece. Transform your vision into timeless art! 🖤✨🔥
Starting bid
Value: $150
Steak lovers, feast mode activated! 🥩 Loaded Ribeye gift basket brimming with premium goodies + gift card—perfect for grilling glory, responder BBQs, or carnivore nights. Sizzle, slice, savor! 🔥🍖✨
Starting bid
Value: $100
Power up like a pro! 💪 Premium Supplement King gift package loaded with top-tier supps—perfect for gym beasts, shift warriors, or fueling the responder grind. Level up your gains! 🔥⚡
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Elite symbols of service and brotherhood! 🪙 Certified Challenge Coins presented in a deluxe gift box—perfect for honoring dedication, building legacy, or responder pride displays. Own the tradition! 💪🔥✨
Starting bid
Donated by: Debra Swiderski
(Scentsy Consultant)
Value: $100+
Scent-sational home upgrade! 🕯️ Luxe Scentsy gift basket full of warmers, wax melts, & treats—perfect for cozy responder retreats or gifting pure ambiance. Fragrance your world! 🌸✨🔥
Starting bid
Value: $40
Rustic elegance meets everyday function! 🪵 Handcrafted Hunter Design wood coasters—perfect for protecting tables during responder gatherings, coffee breaks, or man cave sessions. Style that lasts! ✨🍻
Starting bid
Woods Explorer Camp Chairs (x2) + Brickhouse Ground Blind
Value: $450+
Ultimate hunting/camping setup! 🪑🏕️ Two padded Woods Explorer camp chairs (comfy, rust-proof, cup holders) + Brickhouse hub-style ground blind for stealthy hunts or base camp luxury. Conquer the wild in style! 🎯🔥✨
Starting bid
Value: $150+
Heroic imagery meets timeless tribute! 🖼️🪙 Stunning DanSun Photo Art print paired with a premium medallion—perfect for responder walls, man caves, or pride displays. Capture the spirit forever! ✨💪🔥
Starting bid
Value: $80+
Ride with pride in ultimate swag! 🏍️🔥 Loaded Rolling Barrage pack featuring premium hoodie + exclusive merch—perfect for PTSD awareness riders, responder crews, or man cave displays. Honor the mission! 💪✨
Starting bid
Value: $100+
MMA legend autograph collection! 🥊 Certified signed items from Cris Cyborg and her elite fighter friends—ultimate swag for fight fans, man caves, or responder training rooms. Champion vibes only! 🔥✨🥋
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!