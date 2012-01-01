SATELLITE publication (1)

Vers Libres

Le Noroît





25 $

187 pages | 12,4 x 19 cm

French

ISBN: 978-2-828976610-7-6



Collective of 30 writers





Le Noroît is pleased to partner with Centre de diffusion d'art multidisciplinaire Dare-Dare to celebrate five years of public writings on its illuminated sign. The present book offers all the poems diffused between 2012 and 2017 in the very heart of the Quartier des spectacles, on Saint-Laurent Street, in Montreal. Presented by Sherry Simon, this book offers a look at the poem in situ in the city.















