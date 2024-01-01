Cape Breton legends The Town Heroes!









About The Band:

Whether it’s a sweaty rock show or an intimate acoustic environment, The Town Heroes want you to be entertained.

Born and raised in small towns in Cape Breton, Mike Ryan (Inverness) and Bruce Gillis (Mabou) have played together for the past 10 years — touring the world, releasing 5 critically acclaimed albums and winning an array of industry awards. Anthemic choruses, danceable arrangements, and tender falsettos highlight their catchy yet thoughtful songs. At heart, a perfect soundtrack for contemplating life with a bounce in your step.

Musically, the band blends their 90’s alt-rock influences with singer-songwriter stylings in the vein of Neil Young or Ryan Adams. On stage they move like intense caricatures – soaked in sweat, pushing every chord, note and beat to the limit. A structured wall of sound emerges; familiar yet distinctive. Camaraderie shows in their musicianship, their song-writing highlights what they are: friends playing music for the love of it, in it for the long haul.