2024 Fall Handstand Classes #1





The best tool for handstand training is a coach!





This class is for anyone who would like to learn how to work on their handstand with weekly feedback to improve their technique! This class is for all ages and levels beginner through intermediate. Whether it’s your first-time upside down or working towards getting your free handstand away from the wall, this course is for you!





This course covers

• basic shapes and advanced shapes

• how to safely get into and out of a handstand

• press to handstand exercises

• holding a free handstand

• endurance training





Dates and times:

Wednesdays (7 weeks)

Classes start on Oct 2 and run until Nov 13, 2024.





4:15-5:15 for Intermediate

5:30-6:30 for Beginners