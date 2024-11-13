Logo
Femmes du Feu Creations
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

2024 Fall Handstand Classes #1

22 King St, Welland, ON L3B 3H9, Canada


The best tool for handstand training is a coach!


This class is for anyone who would like to learn how to work on their handstand with weekly feedback to improve their technique! This class is for all ages and levels beginner through intermediate. Whether it’s your first-time upside down or working towards getting your free handstand away from the wall, this course is for you! 


This course covers

    basic shapes and advanced shapes

    how to safely get into and out of a handstand

    press to handstand exercises

    holding a free handstand

    endurance training


Dates and times:

Wednesdays (7 weeks)

Classes start on Oct 2 and run until Nov 13, 2024.


4:15-5:15 for Intermediate 

5:30-6:30 for Beginners

common:freeFormsBy