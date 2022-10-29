Rocmaura 50th Gala Celebration

Join us for Rocmaura’s 50th Anniversary Gala Celebration! This year we are going back to 1972 when Rocmaura opened, and we are throwing a BIG party with the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis! Thane Dunn & the Cadillac Kings will be shaking things up at our Dinner, Auction, and Dance at the Saint John Trade and Convention Centre on Saturday October 29, 2022.





Doors open at 5:30 with hundreds of silent auction items, wine tombola, 50/50, and live painting with Lana Langille-Doucette.

Dinner is at 7pm.

Live auction at 8:30.

Dance and Show at 9pm til midnight.

Dress is Business/Vegas Glam/70's Chic





Life has been challenging during this pandemic, with fundraising events on hold, and visitor restrictions in place. This will be a time to celebrate and raise funds to enhance our 150 resident’s quality of life. Rocmaura Foundation provides the EXTRAS that the government is not able to provide. Your help is needed now more than ever, to provide rehab equipment and recreation programs.

Our BIG project this year, is to raise funds to build a new palliative care suite. Our hope is to provide a private, comfortable place for families to share with their loved ones at end of life. We believe this time should be as dignified and peaceful as possible, that each resident and their family deserve privacy and compassion. Enhancing our services will accomplish our mission. We are asking for your kind support to help create a tranquil space. We also have a long list of other WISHES to fill, including music therapy programs, a new blanket warmer on Garden Court for $5000, and Therapy pets or babies for $150.

Tickets are $140 each and you get a $65 tax receipt for your donation.

A table of ten is $1400 with a charitable gift receipt for $650.

We also have four special VIP tables $1600 which include a private reception with Elvis before the show and souvenir photo op with friends.

We are also putting together unique experiences, getaways, and big-ticket items for our LIVE AUCTION , and are in need of smaller items such as gift certificates and gift baskets for our SILENT AUCTION . You will receive a tax receipt for the value of your donations.

Our supporters are recognized on our Facebook page reaching over 2.6K followers, in our newsletter, on event signage. and in our building of course! Most importantly, you will be helping some of our most frail and vulnerable, and often overlooked members of our community, while making life better for residents in their “home away from home.” Thank you for your ongoing support. We look forward to hearing from you soon!

Rocmaura Foundation

Sally Cummings - Executive Director

For more information, please contact (506) 643-7090 or [email protected]



